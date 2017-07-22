

CTV Vancouver





Surrey RCMP are investigating after shots were fired in Surrey Friday night.

Officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired around 11:30 p.m. in the 12,300 block of Patullo Place in the Whalley area of Surrey.

Officers did not find any victims at the scene or at hospitals nearby, but their investigation did reveal that shots were fired and a black SUV was seen fleeing the area.

Sgt. M.A. Hedderson said in a news release that police will be doing neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain more information.

Hedderson said the incident appears to be targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.