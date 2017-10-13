

Abbotsford police have three people in custody as they try to piece together a mysterious attack that put a 46-year-old woman in hospital Thursday night.

The victim was found around 9:30 p.m. near a rural home on Gladwin Road, not far from Valley Golf Centre. It's unclear what happened to her, but she had apparent injuries to her face.

A resident told police he spotted the woman outside, then brought her into his home and called for help.

"She had no clothes on, that's what I heard," said Preety Dhillon, whose family owns and rents out the property.

"[Our tenant] gave her clothes because she was completely naked."

Police could not confirm whether the woman was clothed when she was discovered. They also have not revealed the extent of her injuries, but Dhillon, who lives with her family next door, said she spoke with an officer who believed the wounds were serious.

"He told us that some lady was beaten up really badly," she said. "Found her in a ditch and her jaw was broken."

Officers were dispatched to the property and ended up bringing two men and a woman into custody for questioning.

Two of the three live at the Gladwin Road home, according to police, but it's unclear whether they have any ties to the victim.

"The stories didn't quite make sense, and so after speaking to everybody in the residence, they were taken into custody," Sgt. Judy Bird said.

"We're trying to figure out exactly what the connection is between these occupants and the woman that was found."

Police are not referring to the trio as suspects.

Dhillon said her family's tenants are very quiet. She told CTV News an older woman lives at the home, but couldn't confirm who else might be staying there.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim