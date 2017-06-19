

CTV Vancouver





A police incident in the area of Burnaby Mountain Secondary briefly forced the high school into a hold-and-secure protocol Monday afternoon.

District officials confirmed the school was put on alert around 3 p.m. because of an external threat in the community.

Students were kept indoors past regular school hours at the urging of police, but they were let out after about an hour.

Few other details have been confirmed, including the nature of the threat, but Burnaby RCMP said there was no danger to students or school staff.

Officers received a report of an incident near Burnaby Mountain Secondary but weren't able to locate either a suspect or victim.