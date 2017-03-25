

CTV Vancouver





Police in Chilliwack have arrested a suspect after several reports of semi-trucks being shot at while traveling on Highway 97 in B.C.’s interior.

The incidents occurred between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 2:45 a.m. Saturday. RCMP received reports of shots being fired at trucks near Houston, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Cluculz Lake, Prince George, Quesnel, and 100 Mile House.

Police said they received a tip that the suspect vehicle - a blue 2009 Dodge Caliber with Ontario licence plates - had been seen in the Lower Mainland. They located and arrested the suspect in Chilliwack.

The RCMP investigation into the shootings is ongoing, but police said they believe there is no further risk to the public.

There have been no reports of injuries in the truck shootings.