Updated story: Police have identified the victim of Vancouver’s first homicide of 2017 as 62-year-old Joseph Billy Bustinski.

Officers were called to the Savoy Hotel on East Hastings Street on the Downtown Eastside around 10:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting.

Someone had deployed bear spray, making it difficult to breathe inside the hotel.

The victim, a resident of Vancouver, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital and later died.

Officers say the shooting does not appear random. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked o call detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

