A stolen camera loaded with priceless wedding photos is being returned to its rightful owner.

Mounties released a couple of the images Wednesday in the hopes someone would recognize the happy couple and lead them to the photographer. On Friday, they announced the mystery has been solved.

"Happy to say the owner of the camera filled with wedding photos has been identified! Thank you to all who shared the information," the Surrey RCMP detachment tweeted.

The DSLR camera was recovered along with several other stolen items back in April. Police initially tried to figure out who it belonged to without going public, with no luck.