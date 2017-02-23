

CTV Vancouver





A week after witnesses saw an unidentified woman being violently assaulted in Vancouver's west side, police are sharing several images they hope will help identify her.

Onlookers reported seeing the victim screaming as a man struck her repeatedly in the lane off West 10th Avenue and Alder Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 17.

The attacker then pulled her into a car, which sped away from the scene before officers arrived.

Days later, investigators are still trying to locate the victim to confirm she's all right.

"We're asking her, or anyone who thinks they may know who she is, to contact us," Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

"They can do so anonymously through Crime Stoppers if they like. The most important thing is that we need to ensure that she is OK."

On Thursday, police released an image of blonde hair extensions that were recovered from the scene, which they believe someone familiar with the victim might recognize.

They also shared surveillance images of the car that carried her away. It's believed to be a silver BMW M3, though the images are grainy and it's difficult to confirm the make and model.

The victim is described as a white woman in her early 20s with a slender build and long, straight, platinum blonde hair with bangs. She was wearing a neutral-coloured top and a black skirt.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven white man in his 30s with an athletic build and slicked back dark hair. He was wearing a long, black trench coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department's tip line at 604-717-0603, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.