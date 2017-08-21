Vancouver police and Forever 21 are investigating an alleged case of voyeurism at one of the retailer's downtown locations.

Megan Edwards says she was trying on clothing at the Forever 21 store on Robson Street near Burrard Street when she noticed a large bag on the floor.

"It just seemed out of place to me," she said. "No one really puts their bag super close to either change room because no one wants anyone to take anything."

Full disclosure: Edwards is an employee at a radio station owned by Bell Media, the same company that owns CTV News.

Edwards said she then noticed a small hole in the corner of the bag with what looked like a camera lens inside of it.

"You feel violated. I was changing. I was buying clothes," she said. "I wasn't expecting anyone to be videotaping me."

Edwards left the change room and waited to confront the bag's owner, recording the exchange on her cellphone.

"Is there hole in your bag?" Edwards is heard asking the man.

"Just a hole," the man replies. "I put a sock in the pocket. There's a sock."

The man let her go through the bag. She didn't find a camera, but there was a phone and an iPad inside.

"I don't store any videos here," the man can be heard saying.

Edwards, however, is standing by her story.

"He might have seen me look at it. He decided to delete the video or hide whatever it was that was recording me," she said.

Edwards says she tried to get help from store employees and Forever 21 took her information. She has also filed a complaint with police.

Forever 21 sent CTV News a statement confirming it is investigating the incident with the help of police, adding that the retailer has a "zero tolerance policy" for the alleged behavior.

Experts say the onus is on the company to resolve the matter and make sure shoppers are safe.

"I think that the store definitely has some responsibility to ensure that women are safe inside their establishment," rape crisis worker Keira Smith-Tague told CTV News.

In the meantime, Edwards says she's happy she shared her story.

"Maybe the fact that I confronted him, he won't do that again," she said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith