A nine-year-old B.C. girl who is believed to have been abducted during a custody visit with her mother has been found safe at a church south of the border.

Police located the child at Church of the Assumption in Bellingham, Wash. on Monday, one day after she was reported missing from New Westminster.

The mother, 48-year-old Wilma Estrada of Vancouver, was found at the same location. Police said she was arrested for custodial interference.

The incident triggered an Amber Alert in the U.S. Monday, and the mother's car was spotted hours later at the CoachMan Inn in Bellingham, located a short drive from Assumption church.

Earlier, New Westminster police said Estrada taking her daughter would be a violation of a court order, but that they hadn't determined a possible motive.