Police appeal for info on Vancouver's third homicide victim of 2017
Vancouver police are investigating the city's third homicide of 2017 after an injured man died shortly after being found inside a home on Feb. 9, 2017. (CTV)
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 9:21AM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 14, 2017 2:18PM PST
Vancouver police have identified the city's third homicide victim of the year.
Vancouver resident Maninder Singh Braich, 38, was found injured inside a home near Prince Albert Street and East 49th Avenue on February 9, and died a short time later.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the victim's activities the day before his death to come forward.
Const. Jason Doucette said it's not believed the public is at risk, based on its early investigation findings.
No arrests have been made, and Doucette said the investigation is ongoing.