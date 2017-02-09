

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police have identified the city's third homicide victim of the year.

Vancouver resident Maninder Singh Braich, 38, was found injured inside a home near Prince Albert Street and East 49th Avenue on February 9, and died a short time later.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the victim's activities the day before his death to come forward.

Const. Jason Doucette said it's not believed the public is at risk, based on its early investigation findings.

No arrests have been made, and Doucette said the investigation is ongoing.