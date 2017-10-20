Two children's wind-up musical plush toys are being recalled Canada-wide due to a choking hazard.

Kids Preferred, LLC issued the joint recall with Health Canada and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday.

The recall applies to Carter's Child of Mine Lamb Waggy Musical Toy, a white plush stuffed lamb with grey feet and mint-coloured star appliques and a silver-coloured metal wind-up post and handle on its left side. The product has the item number 66804, the UPC 0-81787-66804-1 and the following batch codes: 105981 0416 66804, 106051 0616 66804 and 106514 1016 66804.

Another toy based on the "Guess How Much I Love You" book is also being recalled. The product – called Guess How Much I love You Big Nutbrown Hare, Little Nutbrown Hare Waggy Musical – is a tan plush mother and baby rabbit with embroidered lettering on the mother's right foot and a silver-coloured wind-up post and handle on the mother's backside.

The product has the item number 96814, the UPC 0-81787-96814-1 and the batch code 106643 0117 96814.

Both toys are manufactured in China and were sold between March and August 2017 in Canada, and from January 2015 to August 2017 in the U.S. Approximately 1,030 of the lambs and 15 of the rabbits were sold in Canada. More than 580,000 were sold south of the border.

They are being recalled because the metal post and handle of the wind-up mechanism can detach, posing a choking hazard.

As of late last month there had only been one report of the post detaching in Canada and six reports in the U.S., but fortunately no reports of injuries.

The Waggy Musical Toys recall is larger in the U.S., and includes several other toys not sold in Canada. The toys are all part of the Just One You, Child of Mine, Carter's and Guess How Much I Love You product lines. More information is available online.

Parents are advised to take the toys away from their children immediately, and to contact New Jersey-based Kids Preferred, LLC for a replacement. The company can be contacted between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. eastern time at 1-888-968-9268, or consumers can reach out by email.