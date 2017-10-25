

CTV Vancouver





A Pitt Meadows city councillor who was accused in a sexual assault dating back over two decades has been found guilty.

David Allan Murray, who spent years coaching basketball at Terry Fox Secondary School and at Capilano College, was convicted by a provincial court judge Wednesday.

Another charge of sexual interference was stayed at the outset of Murray's trial. The count is defined under the Criminal Code as touching someone under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose.

The allegations against Murray shocked his Metro Vancouver community when they were made public last year, though the City of Pitt Meadows said it was unable to demand his resignation before he was given a fair trial.

Murray is not expected to be sentenced until 2018.