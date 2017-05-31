

CTV Vancouver





A Kitsilano entrepreneur is asking for the public’s help amid a renewed legal battle between Pirate Joe’s and American grocery store chain Trader Joe’s.

“The level (to which Trader Joe’s) is taking this is so extreme that no one can really make sense of it,” Pirate Joe’s owner Mike Hallatt told CTV Vancouver.

For years, Pirate Joe’s has been selling favourites only found at Trader Joe’s locations in the U.S.

“I miss the stuff that I always used to buy, so I was happy to have it here,” said a Pirate Joe’s customer at the store, now located on West 10th Avenue near Alma Street.

Trader Joe’s, popular for its organic and original products, has tried to keep Hallat from reselling its goods at marked up prices.

But Hallat’s lawyer said his client has done nothing wrong.

“That’s legal. That’s OK under United States law and it has been for nearly 100 years,” said lawyer Mike Matesky.

The practice is also legal in Canada, but Trader Joe’s recently served Hallatt with an injunction and a new method to shut him down by accusing him of not handling the goods according to the company’s standards.

Hallatt’s case has garnered international attention, with many asking why Trader Joe’s is targeting him while searches for the company’s products on Amazon and eBay turn up thousands of products.

Now, Hallatt has launched a crowdfunding campaign on CrowdJustice in an attempt to keep his business alive.

“Without CrowdJustice and that support, it’s going to be over by summer,” he said. “There’s just no way I can make it on my own.”

The highly publicized legal battle is earning Hallatt support, however.

“People encourage me and the store has been doing well in terms of how it contributes to the vibe in the city,” Hallatt said. “(The store) is minor tourist stop. People come check us out and shake my hand.”

So far, Pirate Joe’s crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $3,500.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Penny Daflos