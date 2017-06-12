

CTV Vancouver





Police are trying to track down the driver of a black pickup truck that was caught on camera hitting a cyclist then speeding away in West Vancouver over the weekend.

The 48-year-old victim, a local resident, was biking down Bellevue Avenue near 19th Street around 8:30 p.m. when the pickup hit him. The impact sent the cyclist flying onto the pavement and left his bike mangled.

"Despite serious injury to the rider, witnesses report the vehicle involved sped away," the West Vancouver Police Department said in a release.

Witnesses said the hit-and-run vehicle might have been a Ford F150, and that it appeared to sustain damage to the passenger side. They described the driver as a middle-aged white man.

On Monday, police released unsettling video showing the pickup striking the cyclist before driving off.

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating either the pickup or driver, and are also trying to determine whether the motorist and cyclist had any interaction prior to the collision.

Anyone who witnessed a suspicious interaction near Ambleside Park or John Lawson Park on Saturday evening, or who has any other information on the case, is asked to call West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300.