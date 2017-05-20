Photographer captures Trudeau jogging by unsuspecting teens
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen jogging by a group of high school students in Vancouver in this social media image. (Twitter / @AdamScotti)
CTV Vancouver
Published Saturday, May 20, 2017 1:04PM PDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 20, 2017 2:14PM PDT
A photo of Prime Minster Justin Trudeau jogging past a group of unsuspecting Vancouver high school students is making the rounds on social media.
Most of the teens, who were gathered along the Seawall for prom photos, seem unaware of Trudeau’s presence.
The boys in the photo are from Vancouver College, an all-boys university preparatory Catholic school in the city’s Shaughnessy neighbourhood. The girls are their prom guests, according to Dante Luciani, a teacher at the school.
The photo was taken by Adam Scotti, the prime minister’s official photographer.
Scotti posted the image to Twitter on Friday evening with the caption “Prom season in #Vancouver.”
Prom season in #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/pgLUqdkgjd— Adam Scotti ������ (@AdamScotti) May 20, 2017
Within hours, dozens of people reacted to the tweet.
@AdamScotti @almuirSI Is this the most Canadian thing ever?— SoCalAvsFan (@SoCalAvsFan) May 20, 2017
@AdamScotti None the wiser :) Awesome pic !— khumbu2015 (@khumbu2015) May 20, 2017
@AdamScotti @socialnerdia Excellent, Adam—the nice city background & water behind the kids, as well as the @JustinTrudeau #photobomb! �� Did any of them realize? #prom— Ian Gertler ☕️�� (@IanGertler) May 20, 2017
This isn’t the first time the prime minister’s photobombing has made headlines.
Last summer, a shirtless Trudeau made an appearing at a wedding in Tofino.
Trudeau was in Metro Vancouver this week to promote Canada’s growing technology industry and the Liberals’ Canada Child Benefit.