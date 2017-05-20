

CTV Vancouver





A photo of Prime Minster Justin Trudeau jogging past a group of unsuspecting Vancouver high school students is making the rounds on social media.

Most of the teens, who were gathered along the Seawall for prom photos, seem unaware of Trudeau’s presence.

The boys in the photo are from Vancouver College, an all-boys university preparatory Catholic school in the city’s Shaughnessy neighbourhood. The girls are their prom guests, according to Dante Luciani, a teacher at the school.

The photo was taken by Adam Scotti, the prime minister’s official photographer.

Scotti posted the image to Twitter on Friday evening with the caption “Prom season in #Vancouver.”

Within hours, dozens of people reacted to the tweet.

@AdamScotti None the wiser :) Awesome pic ! — khumbu2015 (@khumbu2015) May 20, 2017

This isn’t the first time the prime minister’s photobombing has made headlines.

Last summer, a shirtless Trudeau made an appearing at a wedding in Tofino.

Trudeau was in Metro Vancouver this week to promote Canada’s growing technology industry and the Liberals’ Canada Child Benefit.