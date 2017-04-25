

CTV Vancouver





An upcoming performance by singer Solange Knowles has become the target of some unexpected pushback in Vancouver.

Fans quickly snatched up every ticket to the April 27 show after it was announced last week, but some have questioned the "Cranes in the Sky" artist's decision to perform at Rennie Museum, a venue owned by condo marketer Bob Rennie.

An online petition has even been launched accusing Rennie of helping to gentrify Vancouver's poorest neighbourhoods and urging Knowles to find an alternative location.

"Rennie is an active participant in the displacement of communities, particularly in the Downtown Eastside," it reads.

"Cancel your show with Rennie Collections in solidarity with the homeless, poor, and low-income community of the DTES and beyond. Do not encourage, endorse, and condone greedy capitalist Condo Kings like Bob Rennie!"

The petition, which has only been signed about 200 times, also criticizes Rennie over his support for the B.C. Liberal Party and for his part in a $25,000 a plate fundraiser lunch organized for Vision Vancouver in 2014.

Proceeds from Solange's small surprise show have been pledged to Atira Women's Resource Society, a nonprofit located in the DTES, but the petition organizers described the promise as "a Band-Aid at best, and a massive distraction and an act of flatulence at worst."

Rennie Collection, which runs Rennie Museum, has not responded to a request for comment on the petition.