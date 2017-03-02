

CTV Vancouver





A specialized piece of firefighting equipment is being credited for saving a small dog in a Port Moody house fire.

Flames broke out at the home on Heritage Mountain around 10 p.m. Wednesday night and it became quickly engulfed.

The family members were able to make it out safely but didn't have time to grab much on the way out. One person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters carried out the rescued dog and used a special oxygen mask on it.

"We were able to deploy those pet O2 masks… for that little dog and administer some therapeutic oxygen and I'm sure that assisted and its recovery," Chief Ron Coulson of Port Moody Fire Rescue told CTV Morning Live.

"It was actually quite a stroke of luck that we've just recently added these to our inventory."

The mask was a recent donation from longtime resident Brian Borsoff, the owner of Burnaby Auto Body. Borsoff donated a pair of kits to the fire hall in January. Each one contains three specially-designed masks that can be used to treat dogs, cats and even animals as small as a mouse to treat smoke inhalation.

The cause of last night's fire is still under investigation.

With a report from CTV Morning Live’s Nafeesa Karim