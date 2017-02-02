

Vancouver's crown jewel has become a crime scene after a man was stabbed to death in Stanley Park.

A 61-year-old man died shortly after being found suffering from "obvious stab wounds" on the seawall in the area between Second and Third Beach around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

A person of interest was taken into custody “within walking distance” and was brought in for questioning, said Const. Jason Doucette.

He said police have not yet determined what connection, if any, he has to the victim. Doucette would not say if the person was considered a suspect in the homicide.

The deceased is a Vancouver resident. His name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The violent homicide, which marks the city's second of the year, sparked a massive police probe on one of the most popular stretches of seawall.

VPD officers conducted a grid search around the homicide scene Thursday morning, aided by K9 teams.

Part of the seawall was closed from Second Beach to Siwash Rock.

Anyone who was in the area around Second and Third Beach who may have information is asked detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

