Days after a young girl with special needs was allegedly attacked at a Surrey wave pool, Mounties confirm they have identified a person of interest in the case.

The 13-year-old was with family at the Newton Recreation Centre on Friday when a teenage boy allegedly followed her into the women's change room and sexually assaulted her.

On Wednesday, the RCMP revealed its Special Victims Unit has found a person of interest, and said there is no apparent safety risk to the public.

"This seems to have been an isolated incident," the Surrey detachment said in an email statement.

"Due to the sensitivities of this investigation, including the ages of those involved, the Surrey RCMP will not be disclosing further details about the incident or investigation."

Earlier this week, the girl's father, who can't be named to protect his daughter's identity, spoke out to warn other parents to keep an eye on their children.

"It could happen anywhere," he told CTV News. "If this person is blatant enough to go into a women's washroom in a public pool and assault a young girl who's 13, who knows [what he could do]."

He said his daughter is upset, hurt and scared, but has been receiving counselling from victim's services.

The RCMP said investigators have been in regular contact with the family as well.