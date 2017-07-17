

The Canadian Press





KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- Officials in British Columbia have managed to tally some of the heartbreaking losses from out-of-control wildfires that prompted the provincial state of emergency.

Cariboo Regional District chairman Al Richmond says their teams have gained access to areas where houses and other buildings have been destroyed northwest of 100 Mile House.

He says they'll be contacting each resident today with the news.

Further north from those fires, Richmond says crews have managed to hold back a blaze near Williams Lake to about five kilometres from the city's outskirts after it was fanned by strong winds Saturday, forcing the evacuation of the city.

Wind this weekend also caused a flare-up of the huge fire that started near the Ashcroft Indian Band reserve, which has charred just over 400-square kilometres west of Kamloops.

Near Kelowna, residents on all but 69 properties have been allowed to return to Lake Country after a human-caused fire was sparked Friday, destroying eight homes and forcing the evacuation of more than 300.

Lake Country Fire Chief Steve Windsor says the 55 hectare blaze started along the side of a road and is 75 per cent contained, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

