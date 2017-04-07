

The Canadian Press





KELOWNA, B.C. -- A 67-year-old Penticton, B.C., woman has been convicted of the second-degree murder of her great-grandson's mother.

A B.C. Supreme Court jury in Kelowna deliberated for almost 12 hours before finding Grace Robotti guilty of the Jan. 4, 2015 beating death of 26-year-old Roxanne Louie.

Court heard that Louie, a Vancouver resident, was visiting the Okanagan for the holidays and became involved in a heated argument with Robotti about parenting methods.

It ended when Robotti grabbed a crowbar and hit Louie 26 times in the head, killing her.

Robotti admitted to interference with a dead body but pleaded not guilty to murder, arguing she acted in self-defence.

She returns to court later this month for sentencing.