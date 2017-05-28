

The entrance to Vancouver’s Granville Island was cordoned off by police tape Sunday evening after several pedestrians were struck near the entrance to the popular tourist attraction.

Officers with the Vancouver Police Department could be seen laying down several evidence markers westbound on West 4th Avenue, underneath the overpass.

The impact of the accident shattered the driver's side of the windshield of a blue Mazda, and a man was taken away from the scene in handcuffs.

The condition of the pedestrians is not known. It is also unclear if they were crossing in the marked crosswalk.

Police have not commented publicly on the crash, and whether the driver involved will face criminal charges.

The accident happened in nearly the same spot where a young Vancouver couple was killed in a hit-and-run in 2009.

Cardiologist Dr. Aneez Mohamed, 31, and 25-year-old University of B.C. social-work student Chanelle Morgan were struck by a speeding SUV while crossing at a marked crosswalk, just hours after they became engaged to be married.

The teen SUV driver, Kurtis Rock, was later charged with dangerous driving causing death.

