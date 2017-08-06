

CTV Vancouver





On Saturday evening, hundreds of thousands of people were in Vancouver's downtown core to see the fireworks at the Celebration of Light. Traffic was a notorious snarl on the way out.

Police are asking for help after seeing the worst kind of roadside manners after the show—a driver who struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

The Vancouver Police Department is looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian around 2 a.m. Sunday on the Granville Street Bridge.

The vehicle was travelling southbound in the far left lane of the bridge when it struck a 22-year-old man who was walking in the traffic section.

Police say the man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but they're now believed to be non-life threatening.

The driver did not stay at the scene. Police say the car will likely have damage to the front driver's side headlight. Police want to speak to the driver to determine what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD at 604 717 3012.