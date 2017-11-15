

CTV Vancouver





One pedestrian is dead and another is in hospital after a collision in Burnaby.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Willingdon Avenue and Moscrop Street.

Officials have provided few details, but said they believe two vehicles played a role in the crash. A black car with damage to the front driver's side could be seen in the middle of the intersection following the collision.

The drivers were unharmed and stayed at the scene.

The deceased has not been publicly identified, and police have said little about the injured person except that their injuries are serious.