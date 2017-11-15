Pedestrian killed, second injured in Burnaby crash
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 6:02PM PST
Last Updated Thursday, November 16, 2017 10:03AM PST
One pedestrian is dead and another is in hospital after a collision in Burnaby.
The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Willingdon Avenue and Moscrop Street.
Officials have provided few details, but said they believe two vehicles played a role in the crash. A black car with damage to the front driver's side could be seen in the middle of the intersection following the collision.
The drivers were unharmed and stayed at the scene.
The deceased has not been publicly identified, and police have said little about the injured person except that their injuries are serious.
Police are on scene at a motor vehicle accident at Willingdon Ave & Moscrop St / Deer Lake Pkwy - area around the intersection is currently closed to traffic and is expected to be for a number of hours - Avoid the area & expect delays. Take an alternate route.— Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) November 15, 2017