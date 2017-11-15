One pedestrian is dead and another is in hospital after a collision in Burnaby.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. at Willingdon Avenue and Moscrop Street. Police closed the intersection to traffic and told drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

Police have not released many details, but say both pedestrians were struck by one vehicle.

The pedestrian who was hospitalized is in serious condition but is expected to survive.

 