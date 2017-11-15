Pedestrian killed in Burnaby crash
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 6:02PM PST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 15, 2017 6:10PM PST
One pedestrian is dead and another is in hospital after a collision in Burnaby.
The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. at Willingdon Avenue and Moscrop Street. Police closed the intersection to traffic and told drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.
Police have not released many details, but say both pedestrians were struck by one vehicle.
The pedestrian who was hospitalized is in serious condition but is expected to survive.
Police are on scene at a motor vehicle accident at Willingdon Ave & Moscrop St / Deer Lake Pkwy - area around the intersection is currently closed to traffic and is expected to be for a number of hours - Avoid the area & expect delays. Take an alternate route.— Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) November 15, 2017