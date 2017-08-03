

CTV Vancouver





Pack your patience if you're planning to head south of the border this long weekend: Travellers crossing at the Peace Arch border are being told to expect delays over construction.

Temporary construction is underway at the Douglas port of entry starting Thursday and the work is expected to last the entire month.

Two lanes will be closed and may result in increased wait times, warns the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The two designated NEXUS lanes remain open, but will be re-directed.

To save time and cut down on frustration, the CBSA says people should consider re-routing to the Pacific Highway crossing in Aldergrove or the Abbotsford-Huntingdon port of entry.

Travellers can visit the CBSA website for current crossing wait times or download the CanBorder app.