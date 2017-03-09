

The Ministry of Transportation is using a quick fix to smooth over the province's problems with potholes, at least until the weather improves and roads can be paved over.

Potholes on some roadways are so bad that they're tying up traffic, and in some cases the rush-hour delays have lasted for months.

One in particular, located on the south end of the Oak Street Bridge, has caused lots of backups as drivers slam on their brakes before crashing into it, or damage their vehicles if they hit the edges too hard.

"I'd say it's been there at least two months now," a driver told CTV News.

Another driver, Kevin Fan, said he's blown tires twice on the same bridge, in the same month.

What the pothole really needs is a permanent fix, but because of the wet, cold weather, it's been temporarily fixed with a patch.

The ministry hires Mainroad Contracting to maintain the province's highways, and the company is required to fill potholes within 24 hours. On cold and damp days, the potholes are patched with "cold mix," asphalt that is mixed at a lower temperature than conventional products. The sticky substance is used to fill the hole until the weather gets warmer and drier.

"Typically we need five-degree Celsius and rising temperatures to do hot mix asphalt. As well, you can't have water on the surface," said Mainroad's Darren Ell.

The patches don't last as long as hot mix, and sometimes the product blows out before a permanent fix has been made, Ell said.

It's been a couple of months since the company's been able to pave over the area, and with wet, winter conditions still in the forecast, permanent repairs will continue to be pushed back.

The traffic jams won't improve until the weather does.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim