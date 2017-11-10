

CTV Vancouver





Delta police are crediting a fast-acting patrol officer for saving the life of a driver who overdosed behind the wheel Thursday night.

The 33-year-old driver was pulled over after an officer caught him going the wrong way down Scott Road around 9 p.m. Despite the startling behaviour, police said there were no immediate signs the man was on drugs.

"[He] gave an explanation of being overtired, having had a very long day at work, and was just on his way home," police spokesperson Sharlene Brooks said. "It seemed like a plausible explanation. It's not like we haven't come across that before."

The patrol officer went back to his cruiser to write a ticket, but by the time he returned a couple minutes later, the man was in medical distress.

"The driver was slumped over in the vehicle non-responsive," Brooks said.

Fortunately, the officer was equipped with naloxone, the opioid overdose antidote, and was able to administer it quickly. The driver regained consciousness and the policeman called an ambulance to provide further treatment.

Brooks said given the way things played out, it's extremely lucky that the driver was pulled over when he was.

"There was no blatant or obvious indicators of impairment, but within minutes the situation changed and could have been very grave," she told CTV News.

"Had the officer not have been at the right place at the right time, we could be looking at a very different outcome than we are today."

Police issued a 24-hour driving prohibition against the overdose victim, who was the only person in the car at the time, and he's being investigated for impaired driving.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko