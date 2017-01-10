

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Health regulators in British Columbia are warning the public about a woman who allegedly provided cosmetic surgery without the necessary qualifications or authorization.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. says it was granted a search warrant for a property in Delta, B.C., where Zhuo Li was operating a business called Sabrina Permanent Make-up Studio Inc.

College CEO Dr. Heidi Oetter says they believe the woman was performing cosmetic surgery, including injections, eyelid lifts and facial implants, yet she isn't registered with the college or qualified to perform the procedures.

The college says investigators seized a number of items from the home, including boxes and vials of injectable medication, local anaesthetic, prescription medication, syringes, needles and receipts for financial transactions ranging between $300 and $500.

It says investigators found no evidence that surgical instruments being used were properly sterilized with an autoclave, a steam chamber used in hospitals or medical clinics.

Anyone who received surgical services at Sabrina Permanent Make-up Studio Inc. is urged to speak with a doctor, and possibly undergo testing for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.