This week's B.C. election is looking so tight, it could produce the province's first minority government since 1952.

With that in mind, the CTV News results team has identified 10 battleground ridings that will potentially propel the Liberals or NDP on their path to victory.

Coquitlam-Maillardville

One of four ridings in the Tri-Cities, Coquitlam-Maillardville could be the closest of all close races to watch on election night. In 2013, the NDP's Selina Robinson, a former city councillor, was just behind her Liberal rival Steve Kim until absentee ballots secured her victory by a mere 41 votes.

No riding in the province had a closer finish, and the same two candidates are facing off once again, along with the Greens' Nicola Spurling.

Making matters even more interesting: Though the NDP has won seven of the last 10 elections in the riding, boundary changes have made it slightly more hospitable to the Liberal party.

Surrey-Fleetwood

Redistribution has shaken things up in Surrey-Fleetwood as well, creating an uphill climb for Liberal incumbent Peter Fassbender, who won by fewer than 300 votes last time.

The seat – one of nine in Surrey – is being challenged by the same candidates as 2013: the NDP's Jagrup Brar, an entrepreneur who won the riding in 2009, and the Greens' Tim Binnema.

According to Liberal strategist Brad Zubyk, "every seat in Surrey is going to be a dogfight," and this one might be the toughest in the city.

Vancouver-Fraserview

Liberal incumbent Suzanne Anton, a former Non-Partisan Association city councillor, is a big name in B.C. politics, having served as attorney general after winning the Vancouver-Fraserview riding by 470 votes four years ago.

But she's facing off against a popular challenger: George Chow, who formerly ran in neighbouring Vancouver-Langara and has served on a number of boards within the Chinese community – a potential boost in a riding where, as of 2011, one-third of voters spoke Chinese as their first language.

"People are energized," Chow told CTV News. "They have an aversion to our premier, Christy Clark, and her broken promises. I think people are ready for change."

The seat has been decided by 1,200 votes or fewer in the last several elections, and both Liberal Leader Christy Clark and NDP Leader John Horgan visited the neighourhood multiple times during this year's campaign.

Fraser-Nicola

One of five ridings in the Cariboo region, Fraser-Nicola was held by the NDP's Harry Lali from 1991 to 2001, and again from 2005 to 2013, when he was unseated by Liberal candidate Jackie Tegart.

Lali, a former cabinet minister for both Glen Clark and Ujjal Dosanjh, lost by just 600 votes, and was asked by the NDP not to seek a political comeback this year – but went ahead and won the nomination anyway.

Will he be able to make a triumphant return, or will Tegart, a former Ashcroft councillor and B.C. School Trustees Association president, hold on for a second term?

Delta North

The riding of Delta North has been decided by 2,000 votes or less in five of the six elections it has been contested, going to the NDP and Liberals three times each.

It was also where the NDP suffered one of its biggest disappointments of 2013, when candidate Sylvia Bishop – taking over for retiring MLA Guy Gentner – lost to the Liberals' Scott Hamilton by just 203 votes.

This round, Hamilton is running for re-election against the NDP's Ravi Kahlon, a former Olympian from the 2000 and 2008 Games.

Saanich North and the Islands

The second closest race of 2013 was in Saanich North and the Islands, where the NDP's Gary Holman squeaked out a victory over the Liberals' Stephen Roberts, a former bank executive, and the Greens' Adam Olsen, a Central Saanich councillor.

Previously, the riding, which was created ahead of the 1991 election, had only ever elected Liberal candidates.

Holman won by fewer than 200 votes, and beat Olsen by less than 400, making it the closest three-way election in modern B.C. history – and the Green party is hoping to capitalize on its recent momentum and snatch it away for its second seat.

Surrey-Guildford

Another tight riding in B.C.'s second largest city, Surrey-Guildford was won by just 376 votes last time.

This round the race is being fought by two former Mounties: the Liberal incumbent Amrik Virk and the NDP's Garry Begg.

Virk earned a cabinet position as minister of advanced education after winning in 2013, but was shuffled to a new role after being linked to a compensation scandal at Kwantlen University, where he once served as vice-chair of the board of governors – and Begg, who has one unsuccessful federal NDP campaign under his belt, is hoping for a second chance at victory.

Port Moody-Coquitlam

Like other seats in the Tri-Cities, Port Moody-Coquitlam is considered a swing seat, and one the NDP is hoping to pick up this year.

Back when it was Port Moody-Westwood, Christy Clark won the riding with a decisive 74.6 per cent of the vote, and it was long considered safe territory for the Liberals. But support has dwindled over the years, and it was lost to the NDP in a byelection in 2012.

Former Coquitlam city councillor Linda Reimer took it back for the Liberals in 2013, but only by 437 votes – and it's likely to be another close race.

Kootenay East

Of the four ridings in the Kootenays, only Kootenay East has stayed loyal to the B.C. Liberals over the last decade – but the retirement of "Kootenay Bill" Bennett could bring that streak to an end.

Some analysts believe if the riding goes to the NDP, John Horgan will likely become the next premier.

Running in Bennett's place is Tom Shypitka, who has represented B.C. three times at the Briar, Canada's national curling championship.

The NDP candidate is Randal Macnair, a former-two-term mayor in Fernie.