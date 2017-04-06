A Vancouver man is recounting a heroic effort by airline passengers to save a woman’s life after a medical emergency on board a Tuesday flight from Toronto to Vancouver.

Passengers say the woman became extremely ill, then unresponsive, on board the Air Canada flight somewhere above Saskatchewan.

When the crew asked for medical help from the 314 passengers on board, those who came forward to help included two doctors, a nurse, and Vancouver’s Hayden Ordel who says it was immediately evident the woman was not doing well.

“I had no doubt in my mind this woman needed saving,” said Ordel. “She didn’t look good. She was starting to go real blue. ”

The passengers began CPR in the aisle and gave the woman oxygen. A defibrillator was also used to monitor her condition. The woman’s adult son was also on board, forced to watch as the makeshift medical crew worked frantically to save his mother’s life.

Ordel has first aid training for his work in the film industry, but had never performed CPR outside of a training scenario.

“We were literally having to pump her chest as fast and hard as we could,” said Ordel. “For 35 or 40 minutes, she was unresponsive in the air.”

Ordel says the Air Canada crew was efficient despite the chaos. The flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Calgary to get the ailing passenger medical attention on the ground as soon as possible. Despite the landing, efforts to save the woman didn’t stop.

“They wanted us to go back to our seat .but there was no way,” explained Ordel “When it was landing I was there pushing and pushing. They told me to sit down. There was no way she would have had any chance if we didn’t keep going with the oxygen and CPR.”

Paramedics attended, and eventually the captain gave some good news to those on board. The woman was responsive when she was taken to hospital. Emergency crews say she was transported to hospital in critical but life-threatening condition.

The plane was eventually refueled and continued on to Vancouver.

Hayden Ordel says he knows those on board did everything they could, even under difficult circumstances.

‘We gave it 1,000 per cent to make sure this woman had the best chance of carrying on in her life,” he said. “I’ll feel a connection to these strangers for the rest of my life.”

No update has been provided on the woman’s condition.