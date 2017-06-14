

Police are investigating a crash between a taxi and a van in downtown Vancouver Wednesday that left a passenger with minor injuries.

The taxi was headed south on Howe near Smithe when it collided with a van that was pulling out of a parking spot shortly after 2 p.m., according to authorities.

The impact of the crash caused the taxi to roll onto its side, and sent the van into a pickup truck.

All of the three drivers remained at the scene, and apart from the one taxi passenger no one was hurt.

The cause of the collision hasn't been confirmed and remains under investigation, police said.