Up to $40,000 has been earmarked to help curb the number of birds thunking into the windows at one Vancouver park board property.

On Monday, commissioners approved a plan to apply collision-deterring dots onto the windows at the board's administration building at 2099 Beach Ave.

The dots, which have already been shown to dramatically reduce bird strikes, will be paid for through a corporate sponsorship fund.

Window collisions are among the top causes of death for birds, according to a staff report, second only to habitat destruction. And a project by Bird Studies Canada in September and October 2015 recorded at least 12 bird strikes at the board's administration building.

The property is located at the entrance to Stanley Park and is surrounded by trees and gardens, which contributes to the high number of bird-strikes, according to staff.