After getting a couple snow days this week, students at most Metro Vancouver schools were back in class Friday, but parents in at least one district question whether that was the safest choice.

The sidewalks immediately adjacent to Shortreed Community School in Aldergrove were still covered in a thick layer of snow and ice when Kutrina Mosch arrived with her kids in the morning.

"I would have liked to have seen another snow day for the kids because it's not safe to have children on the roads like this,” said Mosch, who has three young children enrolled at Shortreed.

She says she saw many parents and students unable to make it over large banks and knee-deep snow simply walk on the road.

"This morning I saw a mother walking with two young kids, probably kindergarten, Grade 1-2, having to push her kids in between two parked cars so that they wouldn't be hit,” said Mosch.

The school is part of the Langley School District, which said it was up to parents to decide whether it was safe to send their children to school Friday.

“District crews have been working very hard to keep areas on school properties as safe as possible in this unprecedented weather," officials said in a statement.

That’s not good enough for Mosch, who says someone could have been hurt.

"These sidewalks are not passable today. I've seen multiple students with and without parents walking along the street,” she said.

Crews were out with machines and had the sidewalk at Shortreed clear in time for the final bell when students were released.

The school district says it is doing the best job it can with the resources it has.