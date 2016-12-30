

CTV Vancouver





Mounties apprehended what they believe to be a family of six after the group allegedly crossed the border from the U.S. into Canada illegally Thursday night.

The RCMP said two adults and four children were recorded on surveillance cameras entering the country at 184th Street and 0 Avenue in South Surrey shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers used a police dog to track the group down a few blocks away, where they were hiding in a residential yard.

Mounties held the family until members of the Canadian Border Services Agency arrived from Vancouver International Airport and transported them for processing.

Authorities haven't said why the group was allegedly trying to enter Canada.