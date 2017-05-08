Burnaby Mounties are asking for the public's help to track down a family reported missing on Monday.

A couple and their four-year-old son were last seen at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, and were reported missing early 4 a.m. when they didn't return home as expected.

Ming Dong Xu, 38, is described as Asian, 5-8 and about 175 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans and red running shoes.

His wife, 36-year-old Yu Ling Zhang, is Asian with black hair and brown eyes. Their son, four-year-old Garrick Xu, has short black hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen in a 2006 Honda Accord, similar to the one pictured below.

Burnaby RCMP ask anyone who has more information, or who may know of their whereabouts, to contact them at 604-294-7922. Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).