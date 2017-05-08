Parents, 4-year-old son missing from Burnaby
Ming Dong Xu, Garrick Xu and Yu Ling Zhang were reported missing in Burnaby when they failed to return home.
Published Monday, May 8, 2017 12:32PM PDT
Burnaby Mounties are asking for the public's help to track down a family reported missing on Monday.
A couple and their four-year-old son were last seen at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday, and were reported missing early 4 a.m. when they didn't return home as expected.
Ming Dong Xu, 38, is described as Asian, 5-8 and about 175 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans and red running shoes.
His wife, 36-year-old Yu Ling Zhang, is Asian with black hair and brown eyes. Their son, four-year-old Garrick Xu, has short black hair and brown eyes.
They were last seen in a 2006 Honda Accord, similar to the one pictured below.
Burnaby RCMP ask anyone who has more information, or who may know of their whereabouts, to contact them at 604-294-7922. Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).