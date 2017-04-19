

CTV Vancouver





With legalized marijuana on the horizon, this year's massive 4/20 event in Vancouver is expected to be more party than protest, and officials are doing their best to be prepared.

Thursday's event will be the second in a row held at scenic Sunset Beach, and thousands of pot users, advocates, sellers, merchandise vendors and curious passersby are expected to flood the area.

The last 4/20 attracted an estimated crowd of 25,000 people to the beach.

This year's event will once again be unsanctioned after the park board voted 4-3 to reject organizers' permit application, which would have given officials more control and allowed them to charge a hefty fee to help cover costs.

The board said sanctioning the event while marijuana remains illegal would send the wrong message.

As always, police will be on hand to ensure public safety, and the emergency department at St. Paul's Hospital is readying extra coverage of nurses and doctors over the course of the day and night.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it's dispatching 21 paramedics to be on site at 4/20 as well.

Last year, 31 people were treated at the beach, all for minor ailments. More than 60 were treated in hospital for symptoms ranging from upset stomachs to anxiety, mostly from taking edible marijuana products.

It's unclear how much the 2016 event racked up in health costs, but it cost $99,400 in policing, $24,000 in park board services, $13,600 in street and sanitation work, $6,900 for firefighters' services, and $4,100 for traffic management, according to numbers from the City of Vancouver.

A large portion of the pricetag went to cleanup, as the event left several piles of garbage that had be carted away from Sunset Beach.