“In 30 minutes, I’ve gone about 300 metres.”

That’s what one driver stuck in traffic outside CTV Vancouver’s newsroom on Burrard Street said Sunday morning.

The cause of the jam was two-fold. Several blocks were already closed to traffic for the fourth annual Halloween parade, when a fire in a residential high-rise near the start of the parade route on Howe Street caused additional delays.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

The start of the parade was delayed for several minutes while fire crews responded to the scene.