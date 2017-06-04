

CTV Vancouver





Surrey fire crews were busy overnight and into the early hours of Sunday as they contained a pair of two-alarm blazes.

The first fire occurred just before 12:30 a.m. It was a structure al fire at a house near Surrey Memorial Hospital that was being renovated. No one was in the building and no one was injured. Gary McHarg, battalion chief, mentioned there was a fire at the same residence earlier this year.

"We did have doors and windows boarded over which made it more challenging," he told CTV.

The second blaze happened just before 4:00 a.m. at a housing complex at 88th Avenue and 128th Street in Surrey. It was a five-unit complex and three of the units were occupied—the same three that were affected by the fire.

"When my crews arrived, we had heavy flames showing on two of the units," McHarg said. "[There's been] extensive damage to one of them, moderate damage to a second one and some smoke damage to a third."

Each of the units had one occupant. The two residents of the most damaged units won't be able to go back for some time, he said.

Both fires will be investigated to determine the cause. McHarg does not believe they were connected.