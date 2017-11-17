

Firefighters were on scene for hours after a massive fire broke out at a two-storey house in Surrey overnight.

Crews were called to the home near 140th Street and 79th Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flame pouring from the home on Sunridge Place near Bear Creek Park.

Acting Battalion Chief Dave Wyatt said that crews had to "go into defensive mode" because the home was fully engulfed.

They were told the four adults and two children who live in the home had gotten out safely and that the damage was already extensive, so there was no need to put anyone in harm's way by trying to enter the building before the fire was under control.

Firefighters attacked the flames from the front through the garage, and were able to contain the flames after about an hour. They remained at the scene for a couple of hours putting out hotspots.

When the sun rose, the destruction was clear. The main floor and garage were heavily damaged and many of the windows were blown out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it is not yet known whether the home had working smoke detectors.

Residents said the blaze began at the back of the home and worked its way through to the front, Wyatt said.

While the home was further from neighbouring homes than in newer subdivisions, there are several trees on the property that were a concern.

"Had this been a month or two ago when things were really dry then that would have been a factor but it's been a little bit wet," he said.

A neighbour who lives two houses away said he heard two blasts like small explosions coming from the area of the house. The lights in his home flickered at the time he heard the blasts.

"Everyone was fine but it was a sad morning for them… It's all gone," Mayur Malhotra told CTV News.

Another neighbour, Jasvir Brar, said he also heard an explosion sound around the time the fire broke out, which he likened to a firecracker or firework.

He said everyone in the area went out to find out what happened and make sure everyone was OK. He described the family who lives in the home as very nice and quiet.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim