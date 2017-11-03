

Volunteers who spend their time administering overdose antidotes in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were honoured Friday for their tireless efforts saving lives.

Members of the Overdose Prevention Society were among the heroes recognized at the city's annual Citizen Commendation Ceremony, where Fire Capt. Jonathan Gormick praised them for playing a crucial role in slowing the pace of B.C.'s ever-climbing opioid death toll.

"Much public attention and credit has been given to emergency service workers for their endless work," Gormick said. "But for every naloxone injection we deliver, volunteers in the community administer 100 more."

Gormick noted that some in the group are facing their own challenges, from health to housing, but still pour their hearts into helping others.

"It is a community caring for one another that has stopped this crisis from being 1,000 times more devastating," he said.

Two commendations were handed out to the Overdose Prevention Society: one for co-founder Sarah Blyth, a longtime community activist, and another to the membership as a whole.

Blyth said it was an honour to be recognized by the first responders they work alongside, and praised her fellow members for their commitment.

"These volunteers are going to go out and they're going to save lives today," she said. "They're going to save lives every day... that's what they do."

Friday was the third annual Citizen Commendation Ceremony hosted by Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services. Several other individuals were recognized, including Robert Allen, an East Vancouver man who escaped from a house fire in May but stormed back inside to save his downstairs neighbour.

The smoke was so thick, Allen had to crawl on his hands and knees to find his him.

"Not hesitating to think of his own safety, he proceeded to force entry into the basement, search through the smoke and remove the unconscious tenant, without a doubt saving his life," Gormick said.

Mayor Gregor Robertson, who took part in the ceremony, said that while police, paramedics and firefighters do a brave and admirable job keeping the public safe, there are always moments when it falls on citizens to look out for each other.

He thanked all of the recipients for heeding the call.

"There's an individual responsibility – there's something that we've got to dig down deep for. And some of you have done it with remarkable commitment at key times," Robertson said. "Our big, big thanks to you."