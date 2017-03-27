

An option that could have kept a convicted, high-risk sex offender behind bars for a longer period of time was not pursued by the Crown.

BC Corrections issued a notification over the weekend informing Vancouver residents that 42-year-old Christopher Neil would be living in the city. The release outlined his criminal history, including the sexual abuse of two pre-pubescent boys.

Nicknamed "Swirl Face" for the way he digitally altered his image in child pornography, Neil pleaded guilty to five child sex crimes that occurred over a 10-year period on Cambodia, Vancouver and Maple Ridge.

He was sentenced to 5.5 years, but with credit for time served prior to his conviction, his sentence was reduced to 15 months. He was released less than 10 months after being sentenced.

The Crown did consider pursuing a dangerous or long-term offender designation, which could mean more jail time or even an indeterminate sentence. But attorneys ultimately decided against it, saying there was no reasonable likelihood that Neil would meet the criminal code definitions in the eyes of the court.

"The decision was based, in part, on the nature and age of the offences for which he was convicted in B.C.," a representative said in a statement to CTV.

"The offender received a custodial sentence of five years and six months which resulted in a sentence of 15 months after receiving credit for time served. In addition the offender has been placed on a three year probation order with numerous strict conditions."

Neil's release is subject to 18 conditions but his release has raised concerns in the city he will now call home.

"When somebody is released into the community on these types of offences it creates a lot of alarm, and understandably so," said Noni Classen of the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

Classen said that public notifications like the one issued by BC Corrections about offenders are meant for adults, and it's important to teach children how to be safe.

"Supervising them appropriately and talking to them regularly actually about safety and about boundaries and about who to go to for help if they need it," Classen said.

Corrections has asked anyone who witnesses an offender violating his or her conditions to contact local police immediately.

Neil -- a white man who is 5-10 and 190 pounds with balding brown hair and blue eyes – is subject to conditions including:

No contact directly or indirectly with any person under the age of 16

No engagement in any activity that involves contact with persons under the age of 16 including via a computer system

Not to be on the property of or loiter on the sidewalk immediately adjacent to any park, playground, school ground, swimming area, daycare, recreation/community centre, arcade, library, residence or any place where persons under the age of 16 years can reasonably be expected to be present

Not to possess or access any computers, cellular telephones or other device capable of accessing the internet

Not to direct any person to possess, use or access any electronic device or computer system on his behalf

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber