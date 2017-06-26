

CTV Vancouver





Bylaw officers have dished out nearly $1 million in fines since Vancouver started cracking down on unlicensed marijuana dispensaries, but only a fraction of the money has actually been collected.

The city started dinging non-compliant pot shops in spring 2016, and has since issued close to 1,800 tickets ranging from $250 to $1,000. Of those, only 364, or about 20 per cent, have been paid.

According to city staff, many scofflaw dispensary owners are simply refusing to pony up the fines, and officials have faced long delays trying to take them to task in B.C.'s backlogged court system.

Coun. Kerry Jang said dozens of injunctions have been filed against dispensaries that don't abide by city bylaws, but there's been little progress in the cases.

"Some of those were filed a year ago and we just haven’t had any court time yet," he told CTV News.

Jang said despite the setbacks, the city will continue targeting pot shops that refuse to follow health and safety rules, or that are subject to complaints from their surrounding communities.

"Our enforcement will carry on," Jang said. "I think the big issue here is not so much how much money you collect in fines, but rather making sure the premises in which these stores are operating actually meet code."

While some dispensaries are too close to schools or lack basic safety features like water sprinklers, Jang praised other locations as being responsibly and thoughtfully run.

"The ones that are fully licensed are up to code, they fit in nicely with neighbourhoods, they're really good, responsible owners and operators and we've had zero complaints from them," he said.

Marijuana activist Dana Larsen, director of the Vancouver Dispensary Society, is among the non-compliant pot shop owners. He applauded the city for taking a less heavy handed approach than other jurisdictions, but said the licensing rules that were set up are still too stringent.

"I appreciate the Vancouver government is in an awkward place," Larsen said.

"It seems to me that they're trying to satisfy both sides – pass some fairly strict bylaws, which will satisfy the complainers, but then not really enforce them that heavily, which would satisfy the dispensary movement and the many people in the city who support dispensaries."

The city received 176 applications after it decided to start licensing marijuana dispensaries, but has only granted 10. Most were rejected over a requirement barring them from operating within 300 metres of a school, community centre or another pot shop.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber