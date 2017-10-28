

Police say one person was killed and another was injured in a double shooting in North Surrey Friday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 11300 block of Alpen Place just before 9 p.m. They found one victim who had already died and another with gunshot wounds who was transported to hospital.

Minutes after the shooting, firefighters responded to a car fire nearby on Wellington Drive. Police have not said whether the two incidents are related.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working with the Surrey RCMP to look for clues in the case. Officers are doing neighbourhoood canvassing and speaking with witnesses.

Police believe this shooting was targeted.

The violence happened on a quiet cul-de-sac that backs onto a local park. Officers are on scene continuing their investigation, and are not allowing traffic onto Crestview Drive between 133A Street and 136th Street.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald