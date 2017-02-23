One in custody as Mounties investigate Burnaby homicide
A Burnaby home was behind police tape for a police investigation on Feb. 23, 2017. (CTV)
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 2:20PM PST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2017 3:33PM PST
A single-family home in Burnaby was behind police tape Thursday afternoon as RCMP investigated what's being called a homicide.
Police swarmed a stretch of 18th Avenue near Britton Street around 2 p.m.
Few details have been released, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the death was "not a random act."
IHIT said one person is in custody, and more information will be made available through the RCMP later in the day.
More information to come…