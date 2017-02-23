

CTV Vancouver





A single-family home in Burnaby was behind police tape Thursday afternoon as RCMP investigated what's being called a homicide.

Police swarmed a stretch of 18th Avenue near Britton Street around 2 p.m.

Few details have been released, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the death was "not a random act."

IHIT said one person is in custody, and more information will be made available through the RCMP later in the day.

More information to come…