Search and Rescue crews began combing an area near the base of the north face of Mount Harvey Sunday morning after five hikers from Metro Vancouver apparently were swept 500 metres down the face in an avalanche Saturday afternoon.

Search Manager Martin Colwell, of Lions Bay Search and Rescue, told reporters he expected the mission to be at least partially about recovering bodies, not rescuing survivors.

“We’re not ruling out the possibility that there could be live people at this point,” Colwell said. “Falling down a slope like that, it’s unlikely. One has to be realistic.”

The call for the avalanche came in shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, from a member of the group of hikers who was walking with the rest of the group, but fell behind.

When he got to the summit, “he saw their tracks, but no sign beyond that,” Colwell said. “He checked the summit area and noticed that there was a big shear in the snow over the north face.”

It appears that the group stepped out onto a cornice - an overhang of snow caused by high winds and heavy snowfall in recent weeks.

“It looks like the group stepped on this overhang, which is not easy to see when you’re on top of it, and that it broke away,” Colwell said.

Search and rescue efforts Saturday night were hampered by the instability of the snowpack in the area. Sunday morning, avalanche technicians were brought in to assess the area, before the search could begin.

In addition to Lions Bay Search and Rescue, groups from North Shore, Squamish, Coquitlam, Mission, and Chilliwack Search and Rescue organizations were involved, as well as the Squamish RCMP.

Colwell said the search was focused on an area at the base of the face, where crews had spotted debris. Rescuers brought avalanche dogs with them to conduct the search.

Avalanche Canada has a "considerable" danger rating at the alpine level for the region, but also warns "Observations from the region have been extremely limited recently."

On Monday, a special notice was posted on the organization's website for the north face of the West Lion, which is just south of Mount Harvey. It reads: "Shooting cracks encountered on steep north facing terrain. Cornices are getting huge (some previously collapsed), and 'scrunds/ glide cracks are getting wide."