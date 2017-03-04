

CTV Vancouver





One person is dead after a house fire in Coquitlam Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 600 block of Gatensbury Street shortly after 8 a.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming out of the building, and learned that one of the residents of the home was unaccounted for.

Coquitlam Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Rod Gill told CTV News that firefighters entered the house and found the victim, who had succumbed to their injuries. He said the RCMP had been called to investigate the death, and he couldn’t provide the victim’s name or gender.

Gill said the fire is a reminder of the importance of having smoke detectors and testing them regularly.

“We understand there were no working smoke detectors in this house, and that’s imperative to get everybody out alive at the end of the day,” he said.