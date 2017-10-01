

CTV Vancouver





One person has died after a helicopter crashed near Campbell River Sunday evening.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says the helicopter crashed in a wooded area shortly before 5 p.m.

Officials used sirens to help pinpoint the survivor inside the crash.

Two people were onboard the vehicle at the time of the crash, with one getting airlifted to a hospital in Courtenay.

The RCMP is securing the scene and the Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive Monday to investigate.