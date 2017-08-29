Heavily armed police broke down the door of an Olympic Village townhome before calling in the fire department’s Hazmat team to help them pack up a suspected drug operation Monday afternoon.

Witnesses say the 4:00 p.m. raid played out like a scene from an action movie as Emergency Response Team officers armed with assault rifles surrounded the building at Columbia Street and W. 1st Avenue.

One resident, who did not want to be identified, told CTV News he poked his head out his door when he heard knocking and loud voices in the hallway. He says officers waved him back inside as they prepared to use a battering ram on another unit on his floor.

Vancouver police have released little information about the raid so far but say officers called in the Hazmat team after finding unknown substances in the townhome while executing a drug related search warrant.

"I don't know. You think of meth labs or whatever, but who knows? We'll have to wait and see,” said building resident Jim Bayles as he watched the scene unfold.

A number of curious condo-dwellers in the densely populated neighbourhood gathered on the surrounding streets and in a nearby park to see what was going on.

"I'm surprised because this is a neighbourhood full of yuppies,” said Ellysa Smith, who lives in the building where the raid took place. “Why is the SWAT team going in here?"

Police have not said if anyone was home in the unit when they broke down the door, or if anyone has been arrested.