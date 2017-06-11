

Okanagan Lake's water level is continuing to rise, and despite a slight fall at Kalmalka Lake officials are warning residents that the lakes likely still haven't reached their peaks and property owners should continue taking flood precautions.

Environment and Climate Change Canada reported Sunday morning that the Okanagan Lake rose to 343.248 metres above sea level, a four millimetre increase from the 343.244 level measured Saturday morning.

Kalamalka Lake's water level was recorded at 392.420 metres Sunday morning, which is down from the 392.427 metre mark Saturday morning.

But officials from Central Okanagan Emergency Operations say the slight drop at Kalamalka Lake doesn't mean the flood risk is over.

"We’re still at historic lake levels, property owners should keep their flood defences in place," the organization said in a release. "Heavy rainfall associated with thunderstorms and gusty winds can cause lake levels to rise again, causing flooding and shoreline damage."

They advise residents to check sandbags daily, and repair or replace them to ensure an adequate buffer even in high winds.